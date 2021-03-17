Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Nurse charged with larceny for allegedly stealing COVID-19 vaccines from TCF Center

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge COVID-19 vaccine - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • COVID-19 vaccine

A 41-year-old nurse from Livonia was charged with larceny Wednesday on allegations she stole two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

Saeedeh Elahi was arrested Monday after authorities say a health care worker spotted her pocketing two syringes of the Moderna vaccine. She was arrested before she could leave the building.



Elahi is also accused of stealing two vaccination cards.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously.”

Elahi is expected to be arraigned on the larceny charge in 36th District Court on Wednesday.

Detroit Chief Operating Office Hakim Berry said the doses are carefully safeguarded.

“From the time they are delivered to the health department, the doses are kept secure under tight conditions every steep of the way until they are delivered in the syringes onto the TCF floor to be administered, where there are several police officers, security guards and cameras,” Berry said in a statement Wednesday. “Each dose is accounted for at the end of each day. We know that each dose is precious, and we are proud of the staff member who would not allow this to happen and spoke up to prevent this nurse from leaving the worksite before she could be arrested.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

21 socially-distant things to do outdoors in Michigan this spring
Detroit's long-standing Louisiana Creole Gumbo expands to the suburbs
Rojo The Racist Mofo
Savage Love: Phone job
History lesson
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One year into the pandemic, there's still no plan to reopen the U.S.-Canada border Read More

  2. How to register for COIVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field in Detroit Read More

  3. Nessel charges Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, and Pelosi Read More

  4. Hundreds of union workers in Detroit lost their jobs even after Delta took billions in federal pandemic aid Read More

  5. Please shut up Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation