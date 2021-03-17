Nurse busted stealing COVID-19 vaccines from TCF Center in Detroit

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The city of Detroit is administering vaccines out of the TCF Center.

A nurse is accused of stealing two COVID-19 vaccine doses from the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.Detroit police arrested the woman Monday after a health care worker spotted her pocketing two syringes of the Moderna vaccine. She was detained on site.The nurse works for one of three firms contracted by the city to help administer the vaccines.“The two doses were held for evidence and everyone who arrived at TCF for a scheduled appointment did receive their vaccination,” Detroit Chief Operating Office Hakim Berry said in a statement Wednesday.Berry said the doses are carefully safeguarded.“From the time they are delivered to the health department, the doses are kept secure under tight conditions every steep of the way until they are delivered in the syringes onto the TCF floor to be administered, where there are several police officers, security guards and cameras,” Berry said. “Each dose is accounted for at the end of each day. We know that each dose is precious, and we are proud of the staff member who would not allow this to happen and spoke up to prevent this nurse from leaving the worksite before she could be arrested.”Detroit police are still investigating the theft.