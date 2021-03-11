Michigan lawmakers make the push to keep daylight saving time all year long, because springing forward sucks

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

“Spring forward” is just a cute-ass phrase designed to disguise the nightmare that is turning our clocks an hour ahead which, we regret to inform you, is, like, very nigh.But we're not alone in our disdain of the falling back/springing forward bullshit. Per, there are some recent bills sponsored by Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, that make the case as to why Michigan should stick to the same daylight saving time schedule all year long. All that is needed is some pesky Congressional authorization that would grant each state the authority to switch or not.Irwin, who has made several attempts to put an end to Michigan's daylight saving time, cited studies on Wednesday that show that springing forward and falling back have lead to increase in heart attacks, strokes, general accidents, and, believe it or not, a decrease in productivity.“The twice a year time change has no benefits for our state, and we should stop doing it immediately,” Irwin said in a statement Wednesday.Michigan ain't the only state that wants out of this maddening system.cites the National Conference of State Legislatures, which shows 28 U.S. states have made similar considerations and efforts, 14 of which have gone as far as to pass legislation and/or resolutions in favor of also keeping DLS on the DL or w/e.But, for now, we Michiganders will spring forward like a bunch of mindless hour-losing sheeple starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 and we will, once again, most likely, fall back on at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. One perk, however, is being able to “accidentally” be late for work on Monday because, well, you. Sorry, boss.