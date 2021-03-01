Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

Michigan lawmakers consider bill to allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michigan bars and restaurants could serve alcohol until 4 a.m. under a bill being debated in the state House.

The measure, designed to help bars recover some of the money they lost during the coronavirus restrictions, would allow businesses to stay open and serve alcohol until 4 a.m. once the restrictions are lifted.



Under the current restrictions, bars and restaurants are required to close by 10 p.m. The pre-pandemic closing time was 2 a.m.

The bill would allow local municipalities to decide whether to extend closing time for bars and restaurants.

During testimony before a state House committee last week, bill sponsor Rep. Ryan Berman said bars and restaurants have lost a lot of money because of the COVID-19 restrictions, according to The Associated Press/ Report for America.

“Once that is lifted it gives the local establishments, restaurants, bars, the ability to make up some lost time,” the Commerce Township Republican said. “Not everybody, in what we’re learning, has the same schedule. Not everybody works 9 to 5, not everybody is on the same sleep schedule. People work nights, people work weekends, different shifts.”

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) supports the measure. Scott Ellis, executive director of the group, said bars and restaurants are looking for ways to recover from “the devastation they have felt from being closed due to COVID.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Scared Trumpers
A decade later, Detroit’s crowdfunded RoboCop statue is finally complete — but still awaiting a final home
Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A wealthy white woman donated a 'sizable' portion of her inheritance to a Detroit nonprofit as reparations Read More

  2. Neo-Nazis planned to establish white nationalist compound in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Read More

  3. Detroit's expands 'Good Neighbor' program to encourage vaccinations Read More

  4. Kenneth Whittaker to take over Michigan United, pledges to fight white supremacy Read More

  5. After protest charges dropped, Detroit Will Breathe co-founder says, ‘We won’t go silently’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation