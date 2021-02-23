Email
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Michigan lawmakers advance bill to expunge first-time drunken-driving convictions

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM

The state House is renewing its bipartisan push to allow for the expungement of first-time drunken driving convictions.

The Michigan House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday agreed to advance the bill to the full House for a vote.



The committee’s 11-2 vote comes less than two months after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, without an explanation, exercised a "pocket veto" by failing to sign the bill by the deadline.

Under the legislation, first-time drunken-driving offenders would be able to ask a judge for expungement, which clears the public record of a conviction so it’s not detected in a background check. The idea is to offer a fresh start for first-time offenders.

Expungement would not be automatic.

Sarissa Montague, a criminal defense attorney with Kalamazoo-based Levine & Levine Attorneys at Law, said expungement would be an “important milestone.”

“I strongly believe that those with a one-time offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated should be eligible to clear their records,” Montague said in a statement.

If passed, as many as 200,000 Michigan residents would be eligible for expunging their first-time drunken driving conviction.

In October, Whitmer signed a “clean slate” bill that allows residents convicted of many pot-related crimes to have an opportunity to clear the offenses from their criminal record.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

