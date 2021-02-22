February 22, 2021 News & Views » News Hits

The number of Americans dead from COVID-19 could fill five Michigan Stadiums 

By
click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
The U.S. reached a grim milestone on Monday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half a million people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 so far. To put that in perspective, that's enough to fill about five of Ann Arbor's Michigan Stadium, aka the Big House, which has an official capacity of 107,601 — making it the largest stadium in the U.S.

