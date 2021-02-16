See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

QLine to resume streetcar service in late summer as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM

  • Steve Neavling

The QLine streetcars are expected to resume service in late summer after COVID-19 derailed service for nearly a year.

The service was suspended on March 29 as the coronavirus pandemic began quickly spreading in metro Detroit.



With COVID-19 restrictions expected to be loosened this summer, the demand for the QLine is poised to pick back up as employees and visitors return in larger numbers to downtown offices, stores, and restaurants.

Moving forward, the streetcars will be operated in-house after the QLine ended its contract with Illinois-based Transdev North America.

Since the QLine launched in May 2017, the 3.3-mile rail line has struggled to meet ridership expectations.

