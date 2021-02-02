See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Virgil C. Smith, retired judge and ex-state lawmaker, vies for Detroit City Council seat

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM


Virgil C. Smith - WAYNE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wayne County Circuit Court
  • Virgil C. Smith
Virgil C. Smith, a former state lawmaker and retired Wayne County Circuit Court judge, plans to run for a seat on the Detroit City Council.

The 73-year-old told The Detroit News he is running for the District 4 seat held by Councilman Andre Spivey, who plans to run for an at-large council seat in the August primary election. The district borders Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointes and includes East English Village on the city’s east side.



Smith already has competition. Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter M.L. Elrick and Spivey’s chief of staff Keith Jones also plan to run.

Smith served in the state House of Representatives from 1977 to 1988 and the Michigan Senate from 1988 to 2000. In 1995, Smith became the first Black floor leader in the Senate.

Gov. Jennifer Granholm appointed Smith to the Wayne County Circuit Court in 2004, and he became the chief judge of the 3rd Circuit in 2009.

A 1965 graduate of Pershing High School, Smith has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Michigan State University and a law degree from Wayne State University.

“I think the city could use my experience and history,” Smith told The News. “I spent 24 years in the Legislature. I know how to behave in the legislative process. I know how to, hopefully, bring my colleagues or future colleagues — if the voters choose me — to make it as an effective legislative body as we can get.”

Smith’s son, Virgil K. Smith, served in the state Senate and was sentenced to nine months in jail in 2016 after he was charged with opening fire on his ex-wife’s Mercedes-Benz with an AR-15 rifle.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

12 metro Detroit acts we think will do big things in 2021
This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River
Congressional Republicans have only as much power as Democrats give them. Democrats should give them none.
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
What will I draw now?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Worthy dismisses 1,681 cases involving violations of Gov. Whitmer's lockdown order Read More

  2. University of Michigan research shows Whitmer's tough coronavirus measures saved lives Read More

  3. Michigan's GOP candidate for governor says he'd cancel contracts with Dominion Voting Systems on 'day one' Read More

  4. This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River Read More

  5. Southern Poverty Law Center identifies 25 hate groups in Michigan in 2020 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation