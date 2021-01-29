See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

Dogs maul 5-year-old boy and adult owner at Detroit home

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Detroit police squad car. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Detroit police squad car.

A pair of dogs mauled a 5-year-old boy and their adult owner at a house on Detroit’s west side on Friday morning.

The boy and 36-year-old man were in serious condition at a local hospital but are expected to recover, Detroit police said.



The boy was helping feed fives large dogs at a house on the 9000 block of Longacre Street when two of them attacked him, biting his body and legs. The owner, who had briefly left the room, returned and was bitten on the arms and legs while he tried to pull the dogs from the boy, police said.

Detroit Animal Care and Control seized the five dogs, and child welfare authorities were notified, police said.

The relationship between the man and boy was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detroit is home to roughly 150,000 dogs, many of which end up neglected, abused, and homeless. In the city's neighborhoods, vicious dogs had become all too common — the consequence of irresponsible pet owners and a city ill-equipped to handle an abundance of stray and neglected dogs, as documented by a Metro Times cover story in October.

In 2018, the city picked up 4,136 homeless dogs — an average of more than 11 a day. Since 2005, at least six people have been mauled to death by dogs in Detroit. The victims ranged in age from three weeks old to 91 years old. Over the past three years, more than 1,250 dog bites have been reported in the city.

Over the past year, Detroit has put more resources into its animal-control division, causing a significant turnaround in care and enforcement.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

What will I draw now?
Congressional Republicans have only as much power as Democrats give them. Democrats should give them none.
This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River
Savage Love: The boyfriend experience
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. University of Michigan research shows Whitmer's tough coronavirus measures saved lives Read More

  2. Rashida Tlaib blasts Robinhood app for protecting rich hedge fund investors in GameStop stock drama Read More

  3. GOP candidate for governor calls Whitmer a 'dictator' despite alleged assassination plot against her Read More

  4. This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River Read More

  5. Michigan's health director resigned after the state allowed restaurants to reopen Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation