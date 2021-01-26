See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Judge denies bond for Wixom man charged with beating police during Capitol siege

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Michael Joseph Foy draped in an American flag at a pro-Trump rally in Detroit in November. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Michael Joseph Foy draped in an American flag at a pro-Trump rally in Detroit in November.

A federal judge on Monday denied bond for the 30-year-old former Marine from Michigan who is accused of beating police officers with a hockey stick before climbing through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael Joseph Foy will remain in jail as his case proceeds, U.S. Magistrate Patricia Morris ordered after watching graphic videos of the Wixom man assaulting police at the steps of the Capitol.



"Michael Foy is among the most violent of the rioters that day," Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon said at the hearing, which was broadcast on Zoom.

Prosecutors argued Foy is a danger to the public and himself, saying he is suicidal, abuses alcohol, and struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"There is no condition or combination of conditions that can satisfactorily allay the danger that he poses," Morris said at the hearing.

Because of his depression and nonviolent history, Foy's attorney Colleen Fitzharris said his client should be released on bond to the care of his mother. Fitzharris inisted Foy was a law-abiding veteran “with a steady history of compliant, law-abiding behavior,” and he was swept up by the “mob mentality” of rioters.

“He didn’t go to D.C. to cause violence,” Fitzharris said, failing to explain why Foy brought a hockey stick.

Foy has been active in protests against the election. He attended a rally at the TCF Center in Detroit on Nov. 6 and a “Stop the Steal” protest in Lansing on Nov. 14.

Foy was arrested last week and charged with felony counts of assaulting an officer, interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, and entering a restricting building with the intent to disrupt government business while carrying a dangerous weapon.

Foy is the second Michigan suspect arrested by the FBI for allegedly storming the Capitol. Karl Dresch, who sold right-wing paraphernalia out of his Calumet home, was arrested last week after photos showed him inside the Capitol.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's health director resigned after the state allowed restaurants to reopen Read More

  2. Michigan man charged in Capitol insurrection 'among the most violent' rioters, prosecutors say Read More

  3. Washtenaw County will no longer charge juveniles for low-level offenses: 'We need to treat kids like kids' Read More

  4. U.K. coronavirus mutation spreads to Wayne County, more people linked to University of Michigan Read More

  5. Judge drops charges against 28 Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation