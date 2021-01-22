See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, January 22, 2021

FBI arrests Michigan man accused of beating police with hockey stick during Capitol siege

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Michael Joseph Foy. - FBI
  • FBI
  • Michael Joseph Foy.

A Wixom man accused of attacking police with a hockey stick during the U.S. Capitol siege was arrested on federal charges Thursday after the FBI received a tip on Twitter.

Michael Joseph Foy, 29, is charged with assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement, aiding and abetting, knowingly entering a restricting building without lawful authority, and obstructing official proceedings of Congress.



He’s the second Michigan suspect arrested by the FBI for allegedly storming the Capitol. Karl Dresch, who sold right-wing paraphernalia out of his Calumet home, was arrested earlier this week after photos showed him inside the Capitol.

Videos captured during the insurrection show Foy using a hockey stick to repeatedly strike Metropolitan police officers who were guarding a door to the Capitol, the FBI said. Several minutes later, Foy appears to yell, “Let’s go!” before climbing into a broken window on the first floor of the Capitol.

A photo on Facebook shows Fox posing in front of the Washington Monument, wrapped in an American flag, wearing a Marine Corps veteran hat, and holding a hockey stick and Trump 2020 flag.

The FBI used photos posted to social media to identify Michael Joseph Foy of Wixom. - FBI
  • FBI
  • The FBI used photos posted to social media to identify Michael Joseph Foy of Wixom.

The FBI tracked down Foy after receiving a tip on its official Twitter page. The tipster shared a single photo and wrote, “This is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with the hockey-stick over and over in the head.”

In a court filing, the FBI said it “has no evidence that the suspect killed a police officer.”

The FBI has arrested more than 100 suspected insurrectionists and continues to investigate and follow up on leads.

