See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 21, 2021

U.S. Attorney Schneider, a Trump appointee, is resigning after President Biden takes office

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM

U.S. JUSTICE DEPT.
  • U.S. Justice Dept.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he's stepping down on Feb. 1 to join a Detroit-based law firm.

The announcement comes one day after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.



“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said in a statement. “In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished.” 

Schneider, a former top aide to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, has served as U.S. attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District in Detroit since January 2018. He replaced Barbara McQuade, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Saima Moshin, a career prosecutor, will serve as acting U.S. attorney until Biden appoints a permanent replacement.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan as Acting United States Attorney,” Moshin said. “I am deeply committed to fulfilling our core mission to faithfully enforce the law and seek justice for all.” 

During his tenure, Schneider prosecuted high-profile cases, including the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a United Auto Workers corruption scandal, and obstruction charges against then-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

In June 2019, Schneider said Michigan's Eastern District is the most corrupt in the country.

“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin,” Scheinder said. “Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager.  And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney.”   

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump was right to commute former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's sentence Read More

  2. Michigan man arrested in Capitol riot warned of ‘war everywhere,’ sold right-wing paraphernalia Read More

  3. Canton Township man sentenced to probation for forging daughter's name on absentee ballot Read More

  4. Why can't we be friends? Read More

  5. Judge drops charges against 28 Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation