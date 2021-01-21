U.S. Attorney Schneider, a Trump appointee, is resigning after President Biden takes office

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he's stepping down on Feb. 1 to join a Detroit-based law firm.
The announcement comes one day after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Schneider said in a statement. “In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished.”
Schneider, a former top aide to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, has served as U.S. attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District in Detroit since January 2018. He replaced Barbara McQuade, who was appointed by President Barack Obama.
Saima Moshin, a career prosecutor, will serve as acting U.S. attorney until Biden appoints a permanent replacement.
“It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan as Acting United States Attorney,” Moshin said. “I am deeply committed to fulfilling our core mission to faithfully enforce the law and seek justice for all.”
During his tenure, Schneider prosecuted high-profile cases, including the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a United Auto Workers corruption scandal, and obstruction charges against then-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.
In June 2019, Schneider said Michigan's Eastern District is the most corrupt
in the country.
“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin,” Scheinder said. “Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney.”
