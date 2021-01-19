See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Gov. Whitmer will attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony that will look quite a bit different from ones in the past. The crowd will be intentionally small due pandemic (so we won't be starting things off with any gaslighting about crowd sizes), and security will be heightened following the violent clash at the capital earlier this month between Trump supporters and Capitol Police that left five dead.

Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will be among those attending the event, according to a statement from her office.



"The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans," Whitmer said in a statement. "I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track."

Whitmer was also recently nominated to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. She endorsed Biden for president in March, and Biden even considered her on his short list for running mates before selecting Harris.

Entertainment for the ceremony includes Lady Gaga, who will sing the National Anthem, as well as Jennifer Lopez and country star Garth Brooks, a move that is sure to trigger a few delicate snowflakes — even though Brooks also performed at Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

Who won't be there? Soon-to-be ex-President Donald Trump, who is skipping the event to join a handful of other sore losers throughout U.S. history who skipped it.

