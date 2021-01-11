See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, January 11, 2021

Whitmer receives death threat in letter demanding $2M in Bitcoin

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

Send $2 million in Bitcoin or state employees will die, an anonymous letter threatened Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The letter was sent from an Indiana address in mid-December.



An investigation by Michigan State Police determined the threat was not credible, and no arrests have been made.

"The Michigan State Police takes very seriously any threats made against elected officials or others," a state police spokeswoman said in a statement. "Upon being notified of this letter by the Executive Office in mid-December, we looked into it. Part of that review included consulting with the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. Ultimately, it was determined not to be a credible threat."

State police declined to divulge details of the letter.

The death threat came nearly three months after state and federal authorities arrested more than a dozen men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

A bomb threat last week prompted the temporarily closure of the state Capitol building.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

