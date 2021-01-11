See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

Detroit's North American International Auto Show canceled again due to ongoing pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NAIAS
  • Courtesy of NAIAS

Detroit's new warmer-weather version of its longstanding North American International Auto Show just can't seem to catch a break.

The 2021 version of the show has now been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, following the same fate as last year's sho.



Typically held in January, last year was supposed to be the first time the NAIAS was to be moved to a new June slot that would have allowed it to sprawl beyond Detroit's TCF Center. But that show was canceled due to the arrival of the virus, and TCF Center was transformed, albeit briefly, into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The 2021 version of the show was moved to September, but that too is canceled as the virus is still out of control and vaccines for most of the population are still months away.

Instead, organizers will debut new vehicles at an outdoor event called "Motor Bella" at Pontiac's M1 Concourse, which will be held from Sept. 21-26.

"The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," NAIAS executive director Rod Alberts said in a statement. "This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products."

Alberts added, "This all-outdoor venue, with adrenaline-pumping track activities and a full complement of OEM and technology exhibits, is going to offer the sights, sounds and even the smell of all that the new world of mobility has to offer."

"With our new program for 2021, we will take the Motor Bella concept to the next level with multiple brands and mobilities represented, from hometown to international nameplates, autonomous vehicles to high-performance supercars and everything in between," NAIAS event chairman Doug North said in a statement. "It will be a mobility-filled event. One that will provide our show partners with a cost-efficient backdrop to share all of their brands, products and technologies in a fun and festival-like atmosphere that’s completely outdoors."

"We are proud and honored to be hosting this world-class automotive event," M1 Concourse CEO Jordan Zlotoff said in a statement. "Motor Bella with allow journalists, industry executives and the public to interact with vehicles in a fully dynamic and experiential format, well beyond the limitations of static displays. As the largest Private Garage community in the world, we at M1 Concourse share the enthusiasm for creating a unique automotive environment built specifically for car enthusiasts."

Motor Bella was already in the works as "a celebration of Italian and British supercars and classic vehicles and was to have debuted at the June 2020 NAIAS," according to a press release.

North said the event will be a "bridge to the future."

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party Read More

  2. Mausoleums broken into at historic Woodmere Cemetery in Southwest Detroit Read More

  3. Whitmer receives death threat in letter demanding $2M in Bitcoin Read More

  4. Michigan commission bans open carry of firearms at state Capitol Read More

  5. The siege at the U.S. Capitol was similar to what happened in Lansing this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation