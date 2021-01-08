See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 8, 2021

Michigan Democrats condemn D.C. violence and call for resignations

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. - ALEX GAKOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com
  • Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Michigan Democrats say those behind the election misinformation that is believed to have sparked the violence in Washington D.C. must be held accountable.

Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Clawson contended the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol is a sad reminder of April 30, when protestors with guns raided the Michigan Capitol galleries. She believes this week's violence stems, in part, from extremists refusing to accept reality.



"The truth matters, our elections are free, fair and follow laws that are in place," Kuppa insisted.

Democrats are urging the Michigan GOP to oust co-chair candidate Meshawn Maddock, as well as for the resignation of officials who supported efforts to overturn the election.

Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown, said that includes Meshawn and her husband, Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, who joined the D.C. protests.

"He should be censured and removed from office because we should not be serving with people in our government who do not believe in our government in the first place," Camilleri contended.

In a statement, Meshawn Maddock said the rally was intended to be peaceful and agreed those who broke the law should be held accountable.

Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said fellow lawmakers should not be aligning with politicians who incite violence and divide. She remarked the protests were not surprising.

"Folks have the right to raise up their voices and articulate their issues and perspectives," Anthony stated. "But we continue to see these demonstrations escalate; become more hateful and divisive."

Arguing sedition cannot be normalized, Detroit-area Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, added it must never again be this easy to commit an act of insurrection against the government.

"I still believe in America," Aiyash declared. "Despite the damage to our democracy I still believe in the American experience. But this is a democratic republic only if we can keep it."

Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, said on Twitter protests always should be peaceful, and "The desecration of our nation's capital was unacceptable and undermines our quest for fair and transparent elections."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for Trump's immediate impeachment for inciting violence at the Capitol — and she's not alone Read More

  2. Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party Read More

  3. Here are the 3 Michigan Republicans who still voted to overturn election results, despite the attack on the U.S. Capitol Read More

  4. Michigan Capitol building temporarily closed amid threat Read More

  5. The siege at the U.S. Capitol was similar to what happened in Lansing this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation