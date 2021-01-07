Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Mob of Trump supporters outside the Capitol building on Wednesday.

The most incredible crowd and sea of people I’ve ever walked with ♥️ https://t.co/y2ylv9VctG — meshawn maddock (@meshawnmaria) January 6, 2021

Meshawn Maddock, a conservative activist who spread lies about election fraud and organized a trip of Trump supporters to the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, is about to take the helm of the Michigan Republican Party.The leadership change was prompted by Laura Cox’s announcement Wednesday that she is not vying for a second two-year term as chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.Just before the insurrection, Maddock retweeted a video of protesters marching in Washington D.C.“The most incredible crowd and sea of people I’ve ever walked with,” Maddock tweeted.Some Republicans are voicing their opposition to Maddock taking over."Meshawn Maddock needs to withdraw as the (unopposed) candidate for co-chairman of the Michigan Republican Party," state Republican activist Dennis Lennox tweeted Wednesday. "If she doesn't, the convention should suspend the rules and elect a candidate from the floor. Period."Instead of quickly condemning the insurrection, Maddock complained about Twitter temporarily locking President Donald Trump’s account.“Twitter locking the President’s account is unbelievable in a year of ‘No Way That’s Not Possible,’” she tweeted Wednesday.It wasn’t immediately clear if Maddock also stormed the Capitol.couldn’t reach her for comment.Maddock, along with her husband state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, delivered speeches at the Capitol. At one point, she told the crowd, “We never stop fighting.”Only after she came under fire from people within her party did she speak out against the violence.“I condemn the violence and breaching of the capitol in the strongest possible terms,” Maddock tweeted at 11:07 a.m. Thursday. “The rally was supposed to be a peaceful event and people who broke the law should be held accountable. I am horrified by the death of the young woman and pray for the healing of our nation.”Maddock repeatedly made baseless claims that the election was stolen from Trump, using the kind of rhetoric that led to Wednesday’s violence.