See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

News Hits

Family Video to close all remaining stores, cites lack of foot traffic and new movie releases

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge ERIC GLENN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

There's no pushing rewind on this one.

After 42 years, Family Video announced Tuesday night that it would be closing all of its remaining locations across the U.S., including more than 50 stores in Michigan. The video rental chain — which, at its height, had more than 800 locations nationwide — cites a lack of foot traffic and new releases, a symptom of the ongoing pandemic.



“What began as a handful of 500 square foot video rental locations, grew to 800 locations with up to 7,000 square feet of video rental and retail,” Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures LTD, shared in a statement. “Surviving 10 years longer than the Big 3, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, we are among the few that started with Beta, moved on to VHS and remained a part of the DVD & Blu-Ray Era.”

In 2019, Family Video pivoted to selling CBD products in addition to movie rentals and concessions, an attempt to offer something its competitor — at-home streaming services — could not. However, it wasn't enough to ensure Family Video's survival amid a pandemic, and a time where the few new flicks have turned to video-on-demand premieres.

Family Video locations will close once all of its stock, including DVDs, video games, fixtures, and CBD products, are sold off as part of its company-wide liquidation sale.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert and his company’s PAC donated to Georgia GOP Senate candidates Read More

  2. Michigan legislators debased themselves to humor Trump — and his campaign is still harassing them anyway Read More

  3. Investigative reporter M.L. Elrick is running for Detroit City Council seat Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer kills bill that would clear records for one-time DUI offenders Read More

  5. Southwest Detroit's El Club to offer free COVID-19 testing through April Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation