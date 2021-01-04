See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, January 4, 2021

Trump repeats baseless claims about Detroit’s election in call with Georgia officials

Monday, January 4, 2021

click to enlarge President Donald Trump. - DROP OF LIGHT / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com
  • President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump continued to make baseless, easily refutable claims about Michigan’s election in a recorded phone call in which he urged Georgia officials to “find” him enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state.

In the hourlong phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, Trump falsely alleged more Detroiters cast a ballot than there are registered voters. It’s a claim Trump has made in the past.



“In Detroit, I think it was 139% of the people voted,” Trump said. “That’s not too good.”

Truth is, the turnout in Detroit was about 50%.

Trump didn’t stop there. He also falsely claimed thousands of dead people voted in Michigan.

“In Michigan, they had a tremendous number of dead people that voted,” Trump asserted. “I think … it was 18,000. Some unbelievably high number.”

In truth, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is “not aware of a single confirmed case showing that a ballot was actually cast on behalf of a deceased individual,” according to its fact check page.

“Ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day,” the page states. “Those who make claims otherwise are wrong, and the lists circulating claiming to show this is happening are not accurate. Many of the lists do not contain enough information to accurately compare them to the Michigan Qualified Voter File. MDOS and news organizations have drawn samples and reviewed samples of lists claiming to show votes cast by deceased individuals in Michigan.”

Biden defeated Trump in Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.

Congress plans to meet Wednesday to accept the results of the Electoral College. Democrats maintain a majority in the House, and enough Republicans are expected to vote in favor of the Electoral College results to stop a desperate, last-minute attempt to overturn the election.

