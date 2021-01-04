See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, January 4, 2021

Michigan's health department is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of its 'Mask Up, Mask Right' campaign

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

As Michigan officials work toward flattening the curve of a second COVID-19 surge, the state's health department announced it's distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of a "Mask Up, Mask Right" campaign.

Free KN95 masks will be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to community organizations, including local MDHSS offices, health departments, and Area Agency on Aging offices, as well as homeless shelters.



"We are urging Michiganders to Mask Up and Mask Right to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19," MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a statement. "Wearing the right kind of mask is important. Today's distribution of effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner."

click to enlarge unnamed_4_.png

While officials have changed their messaging on masks throughout the pandemic, they now recommend people wear either a KN95 mask, a three-layered washable cloth mask, or a three-layered disposable mask.

Masks should be worn the nose and mouth.

People are advised not to wear N95 masks, as those are the preferred Personal Protection Equipment for health care workers. Bandanas, masks with vents, and plastic face shields worn without a mask are also not advised.

If you need a mask, you can find a local distribution point at michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

