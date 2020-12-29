See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Small-town Michigan mayor criticized for calling for rebellion in Facebook posts

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge The view from Potterville. - JIMMY EMERSON, DVM, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Jimmy Emerson, DVM, Flickr Creative Commons
  • The view from Potterville.

The mayor of Potterville, Michigan is under fire for making incendiary posts on Facebook that appear to call for a violent uprising.

Among the posts made by Bruce Kring, the mayor of the ~2,700 population town, include:



• "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."

• An image of an angry emoji with the caption, "Either we TAKE power back or we will never be free again. No more asking nicely. Our founding fathers warned us. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

• A photo of a stockade with the caption "Whitmers next lockdown!!!"

Kring declined an on-camera interview with Lansing-based WLNS, but responded by making more posts.

"To the people that sent email(s) to ch. 6 news. That believe my sharing of a meme incites violence. Maybe should do some other reading," he posted Monday. In another post he wrote, "Ch. 6. Reporting on meme’s. How dare someone have a personal opinion!"

In October, the FBI thwarted what it said was an alleged plot to murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The plot was connected to Facebook groups, which the social media company eventually shut down for violating its terms of service, which prohibit hate speech.

The posts come as President Donald Trump and his supporters have entertained the possibility that Trump will refuse to leave office, alleging, without evidence, that the election was rigged.

It also comes after the state issued heightened COVID-19 restrictions following a winter surge in cases. COVID-19 cases have since decreased.

Kring previously came under fire for Facebook posts critical of the coronavirus restrictions. Last month, he posted an image of a face mask with the caption, "This ends when we all say no," according to WILX.

Kring's term expires at the end of 2021.

