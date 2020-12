Nessel takes no shit from Trump, slamming him for ‘obsessing about these women from Michigan'

click to enlarge Michigan Governor's Office

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A patriot is a person who vigorously defends their country against its enemies and detractors. History will reveal which you were. I wish you loved your country half as much as you love yourself. Also, time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type. https://t.co/9OXZOujVtE — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 27, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tore into President Donald Trump on Sunday, advising him to “stop obsessing about those women from Michigan.”The response came after Trump tweeted that Nessel should be “sanctioned” for pledging to seek penalties against lawyers who make “intentional misrepresentations” in lawsuits against the state’s election result.“Those lawyers are true patriots who are fighting for truth and, obviously, getting very close,” Trump tweeted. “AG should be sanctioned. Fight on!”Nessel fired back, “A patriot is a person who vigorously defends their country against its enemies and detractors.”“History will reveal which you were. I wish you loved your country half as much as you love yourself. Also, time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type.”Nessel was referring to Trump’s repeated and unfounded criticisms of Gov. Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats who have gotten under the president’s thin skin.About 20 minutes later, Nessel responded again.“Can’t a random state AG from the Midwest sleep in on a Sunday morning without waking up to find that the President of the United States has mean-tweeted about you overnight (again)? The answer is “yes” come January 20th.”President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 154,000 votes in Michigan. But Trump continues to spin baseless conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, refusing to concede the election.