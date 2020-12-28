See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 28, 2020

Nessel takes no shit from Trump, slamming him for ‘obsessing about these women from Michigan'

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Governor's Office
  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tore into President Donald Trump on Sunday, advising him to “stop obsessing about those women from Michigan.”

The response came after Trump tweeted that Nessel should be “sanctioned” for pledging to seek penalties against lawyers who make “intentional misrepresentations” in lawsuits against the state’s election result.



“Those lawyers are true patriots who are fighting for truth and, obviously, getting very close,” Trump tweeted. “AG should be sanctioned. Fight on!”

Nessel fired back, “A patriot is a person who vigorously defends their country against its enemies and detractors.”

“History will reveal which you were. I wish you loved your country half as much as you love yourself. Also, time to stop obsessing about those women from Michigan. You’re not our type.”


Nessel was referring to Trump’s repeated and unfounded criticisms of Gov. Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats who have gotten under the president’s thin skin.

About 20 minutes later, Nessel responded again.

“Can’t a random state AG from the Midwest sleep in on a Sunday morning without waking up to find that the President of the United States has mean-tweeted about you overnight (again)? The answer is “yes” come January 20th.”

President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 154,000 votes in Michigan. But Trump continues to spin baseless conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, refusing to concede the election.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Why this year is the perfect time for Detroit to celebrate Kwanzaa
The worst people of 2020 (who aren’t Trumps), continued
Savage Love: Livestream 2
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 23-29)
Say that title
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The worst people of 2020 (who aren’t Trumps), continued Read More

  2. You have mail? Packages stack up ‘wall to wall’ at metro Detroit USPS center Read More

  3. Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration Read More

  4. Tlaib revives call for $2,000 stimulus checks after Trump complains $600 payments are 'ridiculously low' Read More

  5. Iran incited violence against Whitmer, other officials on 'Enemies of the People' website, FBI says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation