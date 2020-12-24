Thursday, December 24, 2020
Freep's Peter Bhatia earns Editor of the Year Award for 2020 coverage, commitment to diversity
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Dec 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM
click to enlarge
-
Twitter, @peterbhatia
-
Freep editor and president Peter Bhatia.
The Freep's top editor earned top kudos from the National Press Foundation.
This week, the nonprofit journalist organization awarded Detroit Free Press
editor and president Peter Bhatia the 2020 Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award.
"Bhatia led the Detroit Free Press
in superb coverage of the tumultuous events of 2020 and has been a longstanding and committed advocate for diversity, both in the newsroom and in the practice of community journalism," the NPF wrote in announcing the award.
''
"Every one of us needs to make sure we are hearing the diverse voices of the communities we serve – and that is reflected in our investigative and enterprise reporting and in our stories of every-day people doing extraordinary things," Bhatia wrote in a note to staff after the murder of George Floyd. "Hold me and the newsroom leadership accountable for making tangible progress on these fronts. It has always mattered and never more so than now."
Bhatia will be presented the award at NPF's annual awards ceremony on Feb. 18, 2021.
Congrats!
Tags: Freep, Detroit Free Press, Peter Bhatia, The National Press Foundation, Editor of the Year, Image
