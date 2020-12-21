See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, December 21, 2020

Two days of public funeral arrangements are set for Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon (right) talks with a Detroit resident during his 2013 campaign for mayor. - SAVE NEAVLING
  • Save Neavling
  • Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon (right) talks with a Detroit resident during his 2013 campaign for mayor.

Funeral arrangements are set for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who lost his weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Public viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 at Swanson Funeral Home at 806 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. A second public viewing is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Greater Grace Temple at 23500 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit.



Masks and social distancing are required.

The private funeral service will be livestreamed on the Swanson Funeral Home website.

Napoleon died Thursday night after spending three weeks in an intensive care unit at Henry Ford Hospital. He was 65.

A lifetime Democrat, civil rights advocate, and native Detroiter, Napoleon was a popular and formidable figure in metro Detroit.

Napoleon was elected to a third full term in November.

