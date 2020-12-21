See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 21, 2020

Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Wait, what? - SCREENGRAB VIA EVENTBRITE
  • Screengrab via Eventbrite
  • Wait, what?

After seeing this in the Bulwark newsletter today, we were pretty sure it would be dead on Eventbrite by the time we clicked.

But nope, these hucksters are still taking money.

For a bus trip to Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Jan. 20, 2021.

*screaky-screaky noise as you grind your fists into your eye sockets in disbelief*

YEP.

There's a sucker born every minute, as P.T. Barnum said, and I might add that most of them are wearing MAGA hats.

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB
  • Screengrab

Yes, Reggie Skyrock and Ashley Weiss are "anticipating" Trump's inauguration, in much the same way that I am anticipating having lost 25 pounds by sitting on my couch since March. That is: pure magic-sprinkle-fairy-dust wish fulfillment. (The difference is, I won't be Venmo'ing Reggie and Ashley to make it all come true.)

No refunds! But definitely "check back for additional information before the event"! LOL infinity.

Look, we all have moments of wishing that things were different than they are, whether that's getting your choice of president or not living through a global pandemic or finding out Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp is a miracle weight-loss formula.

Trump isn't getting inaugurated in 2021, buddies. Please find a better way to deal with it than inflicting your toddler tantrums on the republic and/or fleecing your fellow sheep.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, Orlando Weekly. It is republished here with permission.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marathon refinery offers to buy $5M worth of homes in southwest Detroit to create buffer Read More

  2. Grand jury indicts 6 suspects in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer Read More

  3. Michigan hunters, anglers set 2021 conservation goals Read More

  4. Michigan breathalyzer technician sentenced to 9 months in jail for falsifying documents Read More

  5. Now anti-lockdown protesters are harassing Michigan's health director at his home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation