Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration

click to enlarge Screengrab via Eventbrite

Wait, what?

click to enlarge Screengrab

After seeing this in the Bulwark newsletter today , we were pretty sure it would be dead on Eventbrite by the time we clicked.But nope, these hucksters are still taking money.For a bus trip to Donald Trump's inauguration.YEP.There's a sucker born every minute, as P.T. Barnum said, and I might add that most of them are wearing MAGA hats.Yes, Reggie Skyrock and Ashley Weiss are "anticipating" Trump's inauguration, in much the same way that I am anticipating having lost 25 pounds by sitting on my couch since March. That is: pure magic-sprinkle-fairy-dust wish fulfillment. (The difference is, I won't be Venmo'ing Reggie and Ashley to make it all come true.)No refunds! But definitely "check back for additional information before the event"! LOL infinity.Look, we all have moments of wishing that things were different than they are, whether that's getting your choice of president or not living through a global pandemic or finding out Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp is a miracle weight-loss formula.Trump isn't getting inaugurated in 2021, buddies. Please find a better way to deal with it than inflicting your toddler tantrums on the republic and/or fleecing your fellow sheep.Orlando Weekly