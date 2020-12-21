See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, December 21, 2020

City of Detroit CFO Massaron to serve as Whitmer's state budget director

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Detroit CFO Dave Massaron. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Detroit CFO Dave Massaron.

Dave Massaron, the city of Detroit’s chief financial officer, has been tapped to serve as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state budget director.

Massaron will replace Chris Kolb, who is stepping down to serve as vice president for government relations at the University of Michigan.



“Throughout his service to the City of Detroit, Dave Massaron has shown a deep commitment to ensuring Detroiters have the support they need,” Whitmer said in a statement. “He is uniquely qualified to serve as Budget Director for the state, where I am confident he will work around the clock to build a balanced budget that supports our recovery from the pandemic by investing in our public schools, public health and safety, and economic opportunity.

“I look forward to working closely with Dave to pass a bipartisan budget and ensure we provide everyone the support and services they need.” 

Massaron said he is “ready and eager” to adopt a new budget.

“I am grateful that Governor Whitmer has entrusted me with the task of building a strong, balanced budget for Michiganders that invests in our shared values,” Massaron said in a statement. “It was the greatest honor of my career to work and learn from Mayor Duggan as we restructured the City to better serve its residents.”

Massaron, a longtime top aid to Mayor Mike Duggan, played a major role in helping Detroit balance its budget after its bankruptcy. Massaron is a graduate of James Madison College at Michigan State University and the William and Mary School of Law.

“Dave has been an outstanding CFO for the city of Detroit and I congratulate him on taking this new opportunity,” Duggan said. “He helped set Detroit on a course of continued financial stability while ensuring continued service levels we’ve maintained, even during COVID-19. Dave leaves the city in a strong financial position.”

Massaron will begin serving as budget director on Jan. 4.

