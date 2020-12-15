See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Report highlights pain points for Michigan kids during pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

New data reveals what many policy experts have feared for months: the pandemic has taken a serious toll on the well-being of Michigan's children.

Using data from weekly U.S. census surveys, a report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows in Michigan, 15% of parents are struggling to put food on the table, and 15% don't know if they'll be able to pay the rent or mortgage next month.



Kelsey Perdue is the Kids Count Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy. She explained some families have lost jobs or income — and health care coverage.

"Parents in households with children, 7% of them reported not being insured," Perdue said. "And so in the midst of a health and economic crisis, it's a clear call to action to make sure that all children can be covered in our state."

The report showed the pandemic has exacerbated racial and ethnic inequities, with Black, Latino, and native communities hit hardest by the crisis.

Perdue explained the pandemic also has had a negative impact on social-emotional health.

"Over a third of Michigan households with children reported feelings of anxiety. About 20% said that they felt down, depressed or hopeless," she said. "And so mental-health concerns are going to be really, really important to address."

Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs with the Casey Foundation, said bold action is needed to ensure children emerge from the pandemic healthy and safe.

"We have to get back to the basics," Boissiere said. "We have to make sure that the poorest and most fragile families in our economy are taken care of and that we're funding those programs that can have an impact and make sure that everybody's basic needs are met in this country."

The report offered several suggestions, including guaranteeing any COVID-19 vaccine be available without cost; improving access to programs such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; and boosting investments in education and ensuring schools are more equitably funded.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 9-15)
Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020
Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t.
Savage Love: The casserole
Peachy conspiracies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne County offers $500 one-time cash cards for eligible workers impacted by COVID-19 Read More

  2. Looks like Detroit's TCF Center is being renamed again Read More

  3. GOP leader Chatfield says state's Electoral College must vote for Biden or 'we would lose our country forever' Read More

  4. Michigan GOP lawmaker disciplined after warning of ominous ‘historic event’ as Electoral College cast votes Read More

  5. Michigan's U.S. Rep. Mitchell quits Republican Party over baseless election fraud claims Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation