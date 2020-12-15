See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

News Hits

Civil rights group sues Michigan prisons for photographing incarcerated Muslim women without hijabs

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The Michigan chapter of the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) for forcing women to remove their hijab for mugshots.

The lawsuit represents more than 15 women who are Muslim or members of the Moorish Science Temple of America and were asked to remove their religious headscarves. The images were used for their ID cards and are featured on MDOC's publicly accessible database of inmates.



“The stripping of the hijab for a Muslim woman is equivalent of making a non-Muslim woman walk around topless or shirtless in front of men and then publishing them to a website,” CAIR-MI staff attorney, Amy V. Doukoure, told Fox 2 News. “It's embarrassing, it is humiliating, and it is degrading for Muslim women.”

Most of the inmates who came forward are housed at the women's Huron Valley Correctional facility in Pittsfield Township.

CAIR-MI's executive director Dawud Walid says MDOC's operational procedures for photos is a violation of the inmates' religious beliefs and freedoms, which are protected under federal law.

“It is unfortunate and ironic that MDOC, which holds Americans in its custody for legal violations, is not following the law when it comes to reasonably accommodating the religious rights of Muslims,” Walid said in a press release.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, is not the first CAIR has filed against MDOC for violating Muslim religious rights. Fox 2 reports that since the organization began receiving hijab-related complaints in 2017, they have made attempts to work alongside MDOC and Huron Valley administrators in correcting policies regarding the removal of hijabs for photos.

According to Doukoure, MDOC made no effort to address these violations.

“It is really important that people understand just because they are incarcerated that doesn't mean they lose their religious liberties,” she said.

Fox 2 reached out to MDOC for comment regarding the pending litigation but provided no comment other than they had received it and are in the process of reviewing the claims.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

The empty-headed league
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 9-15)
Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020
Savage Love: The casserole
Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne County offers $500 one-time cash cards for eligible workers impacted by COVID-19 Read More

  2. Looks like Detroit's TCF Center is being renamed again Read More

  3. GOP leader Chatfield says state's Electoral College must vote for Biden or 'we would lose our country forever' Read More

  4. Michigan's U.S. Rep. Mitchell quits Republican Party over baseless election fraud claims Read More

  5. Michigan GOP lawmaker disciplined after warning of ominous ‘historic event’ as Electoral College cast votes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation