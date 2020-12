Wayne County offers $500 one-time cash cards for eligible workers impacted by COVID-19

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

With the holidays just around the corner and thousands of Michigan residents out of work due to the pandemic, $500 won't exactly make up for months of lost wages — but it might offer some much-needed aid to eligible displaced Wayne County workers.At least that's the hope with Wayne County's new one-time cash-card payment program “Wayne County Cares,” Michigan Radio reports.For the program, which is available to eligible residents who have worked in food service, hospitality, group fitness, and entertainment industries since the start of the pandemic in March, Wayne County has allocated $4 million — or 8,000 $500 one-time cash-card payments with a plan to distribute them by the end of December. The funds are to be used however the recipient sees fit, no strings attached.“The public health orders were a difficult but necessary step to keep our communities healthy,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans shared in a written statement. “However, we know many Wayne County families are hurting. It's critical we help ease the financial burden for those affected. This effort empowers displaced workers with direct support to spend however they need.”According to the Wayne County Cares application page, applicants must reside in Wayne County, have annual income in 2019 below $76,265 (prior to COVID-19), and must be a current or former employee since March 2020 in one of Michigan's impacted industries. For those who work at a restaurant, winery, or brewery, you must not be the owner or manager of an establishment to qualify.Also, the application process does not require the applicant to supply a social security number or information regarding immigration status.Those looking to apply have until Tuesday, Dec. 15 to do so.For more information and the full application, visit WayneCounty.com/BackToWork