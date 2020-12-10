See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Duggan seeks third term in 2021 with an endorsement from an unlikely place

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge CITY OF DETROIT, PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • City of Detroit, public domain

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is officially seeking re-election in 2021 for a third term — and got an endorsement from a progressive leader who he previously had a huge public falling out with.

Duggan announced his re-election campaign via livestream Wednesday evening, which included an endorsement from Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the city's former health office director and 2018 gubernatorial candidate who ran as a progressive Democrat.



"Mayor Duggan and I haven’t always agreed. We have clear disagreements on the way we approach our politics," El-Sayed said in a taped segment. "But Mayor Duggan, from the day we began working together, proved to me that public health is one of his primary concerns."

It's a bit of an about-face for El-Sayed. The two clashed during El-Sayed's gubernatorial campaign, with El-Sayed accusing Duggan of ignoring his warnings of the health risks of city housing demolitions and water shutoffs.

"He didn't want to pay attention to the fact that Detroit’s demolitions program is poisoning kids with lead up until this year," El-Sayed told Michigan Radio.

As Bridge Michigan noted, the sparring came after Duggan declined to endorse El-Sayed in the race for governor. Instead, Duggan endorsed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who also offered her endorsement for his 2021 re-election effort on Wednesday.

In recent days, Duggan, 62, announced an extension on a moratorium on residential water shutoffs due to unpaid bills through 2022 and a plan that would end them permanently. And earlier on Wednesday, Duggan announced an ambitious recreational marijuana business program for Michigan's biggest city that offers generous social equity provisions to help Black Detroiters enter the new industry and goes one step further by allowing consumption lounges, something that isn't allowed elsewhere in the state.

Despite controversy over the demolition program, Proposal N, a $250 million bond pitched by Duggan to demolish 8,000 houses and fix up another 8,000 salvageable ones, was handily approved by voters in November.

"I'm not going anywhere," Duggan said during the livestream. "If you hire me for four more years, I will work every single day to continue to make sure every neighborhood has a future and every Detroiter has a true opportunity to achieve your dreams."

In his initial 2013 campaign in 2013, Duggan was kicked off the primary ballot because he filed too early. He ran as a write-in, and thanks to a catchy jingle and billboard campaign, won by 45% of the vote and went on to defeat Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon with 55% of the vote. In 2017, he earned more than 70% of the vote against former state Senator (and son of the former Detroit mayor) Coleman A. Young II.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

The empty-headed league
Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020
Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t.
Savage Love: The casserole
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 9-15)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Republicans came down harder on Detroit lawmaker for making 'threats' than they have on Trump Read More

  2. Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020 Read More

  3. Savage Love: The casserole Read More

  4. Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t. Read More

  5. Armed Trump supporters swarmed Michigan Secretary of State's house at night Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation