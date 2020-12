Holland pastor tells his followers to get COVID-19 (while coughing)

click to enlarge Screengrab, Facebook

A Holland pastor is in hot water after a clip surfaced showing him urging his church's congregants to just "get it over with" and get COVID-19.In a clip that could be askit, pastor Bart Spencer of Lighthouse Baptist Church tells his followers — while coughing — "COVID, it’s all good."To be clear, medical experts have strongly urged against people intentionally getting COVID-19. While most people survive the illness, more than 10,000 Michiganders have not, or 2.5% of the state's confirmed cases. Many who do survive still report symptoms months after falling ill, plus it's not justthat health officials are worried about — asymptomatic people can still spread the disease to other, more vulnerable people.Spencer made the comments during a Nov. 14 sermon, which was shared on Facebook by Miguel Medina, a former member of the church, where it has drawn sharp criticism."I had no intention of posting, but I couldn’t believe what I just saw and heard," Medina told theThe full sermon is posted on the church's website , and the clip is below.Spencer claims he and several members of his family got and recovered from COVID-19, which he admitted is "not fun" but says "my bout with the flu was worse." Like others, Spencer says he experienced a loss of taste and smell after getting the virus.