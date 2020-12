Michigan funeral home to pay $250k settlement for transgender discrimination case

click to enlarge ACLU

Aimee Stephens.

"This settlement marks a closing chapter in Aimee Stephens’ remarkable fight for justice. We are sad that Aimee is not here to experience this moment with her wife Donna and grateful for all that Aimee, Donna, and the many trans fighters for justice and their families have done to bring us to this place. As Aimee always said, this fight is about more than just her and it will stretch far beyond this case. The Biden administration must make it clear that across all areas of federal law sex discrimination protections apply to LGBTQ people and Congress must pass the Equality Act to close critical gaps in our civil rights laws that leave so many LGBTQ people, women, and many people of color vulnerable to discrimination. We will honor Aimee's legacy by continuing her fight for a country where all trans and non-binary people belong and feel safe."

Though Aimee Stephens didn't live to see her landmark Supreme Court case on transgender rights decided, her story shows that it doesn't pay to discriminate.On Monday, a federal judge signed off on a $250,000 settlement from metro Detroit-based R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, which fired Stephens in 2013 after she came out as trans. That includes $130,000 to Stephens' estate and $120,000 to the ACLU Foundation. The funeral home is also prohibited from firing employees for being transgender.The ACLU released the following statement on Wednesday:Stephens, of Redford Township, died in May at age 59 from complications related to kidney failure. The Supreme Court ruled in her favor mere weeks later.