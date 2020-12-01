See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Michigan officials warn of holiday COVID-19 spike

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference.

After soaring to heights far worse than the previous peak in the spring, COVID-19 cases are lowering in Michigan. However, officials are bracing for another spike following the Thanksgiving holiday, when many people traveled and gathered despite pleas from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer not to do so.

Now, with more holidays around the corner, Whitmer is again urging Michiganders to cancel plans.



"Too many people are considering traveling and I'm reiterating — please don't," Whitmer said at a press conference on Tuesday. "The next two months are going to be hard."

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the state's top medical official, warned that Michigan will likely see a spike in cases following Thanksgiving within the next several weeks. She urged anyone who did attend a Thanksgiving gathering to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Still, Khaldun had some good news.

"We are cautiously optimistic based on what we are seeing," Khaldun said. "More people started doing the right thing toward the beginning of November. That means wearing masks, not gathering, and maintaining six feet of distance from others. And we think that is contributing to the decrease in our rate of rise in cases."

The state's case rate is now at 608 cases per million people, and has been declining for the past week in all regions of the state. The rate of positive tests has also decreased slightly.

However, Whitmer and Khaldun warned Michiganders not to let their guard down. COVID-19 has reached "community spread" in Michigan, meaning that the cases aren't tied to any particular place, which makes makes thorough, timely contact tracing impossible.

"Our case numbers or hospitalizations and deaths are dangerously high already," Whitmer said. Michigan has about 20% of inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

Whitmer came short of calling for a renewed epidemic orders, but didn't rule it out. A three-week ban on gatherings of more than two households and dine-in restaurants went into effect on Nov. 18, and officials have recommended people interact with no more than one other household during that time.

Khaldun said she has reason to believe a vaccine could be available in early 2020. In the meantime, she urges Michiganders to continue to follow the same advice officials have been giving: avoid gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and download the MI COVID Alert contact tracing app.

As of Monday, the state reported 360,449 cases and 9,134 deaths due to COVID-19 since March.

daily_coronavirus_cases_in_michigan-12.png

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

The election that would not die
Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays
What's the best way to acknowledge that you occupy stolen land?
Savage Love: Blocked
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How does a country function when half its people have lost their minds? Read More

  2. Sheriff Napoleon battles COVID-19 on a ventilator as his daughter asks for prayers Read More

  3. Prosecutor Worthy teams up with local Innocence Project with new DOJ funding Read More

  4. Buckle up — economists predict Michigan's recovery could stretch into 2023 Read More

  5. Duggan says 5,000 Detroiters could get COVID-19 vaccine a day, but cites challenges Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation