See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Ilitch organization hopes to renovate six historic apartment buildings near Little Caesars Arena

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of the project to renovate six apartments at Cass and Henry near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - NEUMANN/SMITH ARCHITECTURE
  • Neumann/Smith Architecture
  • Rendering of the project to renovate six apartments at Cass and Henry near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Ilitch organization's long-delayed project to revamp large swaths of vacant and blighted areas surrounding Little Caesars Arena may soon rev back up with plans to renovate six historic apartment buildings in the Cass Corridor.

The buildings, four of them vacant, are at Cass and Henry just southwest of the arena and would be a mix of 170 affordable and market-rate rentals. The $60 million project is a collaboration between Ilitch organization’s Olympia Development and Cinnaire Solutions, a nonprofit community development group that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in revitalization projects in Detroit.



The Cass-Henry renovations are part of The District Detroit, a 50-block area around the publicly financed arena.

“We are optimistic and excited for Detroit’s future and are planning community-minded development that will help to meet the city’s housing needs while bringing new and vibrant opportunities to The District Detroit,” Keith Bradford, vice president of Olympia Development, said in a news release. “Cinnaire Solutions is a trusted partner with the resources to advance vulnerable communities, and we are pleased to partner with them to move this important work forward with the city.”

If all goes as planned, the project is good news for preservationists. In August 2017, protesters gathered outside two of the buildings — the long-vacant Atlanta Apartments at 2467 Cass and former Hotel Ansonia 2447 Cass — after getting word that Olympia Development had planned to demolish them.

click to enlarge The former Hotel Ansonia 2447 Cass. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • The former Hotel Ansonia 2447 Cass.

click to enlarge The vacant Atlanta Apartments at 2467 Cass. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • The vacant Atlanta Apartments at 2467 Cass.

Two of the buildings — Berwin Apartments at 489 Henry St. and Bretton Hall at 439 Henry — are still occupied, and those tenants would be offered rental rates similar to what they are paying once renovations are complete, Bradford told The Detroit Free Press.

Of the 170 renovated apartments, 84 would be rented out to lower-income residents at below-market rates, Bradford said.

Before renovations begin, developers must sort out subsidies for lower-income housing and get city and historic district approvals. Olympia Development is also renovating the historic, 13-story Eddystone apartment building next to the arena, and it could open as early as next fall.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lock the motherfucker up Read More

  2. Trump admits Michigan Republicans met to discuss coup Read More

  3. President Trump being sued by Black Detroit voters for Voting Rights Act violations Read More

  4. Michigan gun sales reach record highs amid pandemic, social unrest Read More

  5. Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies election results, delivering another blow to Trump Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation