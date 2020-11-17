See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Another anti-lockdown Republican congressman from Michigan tests positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican. - U.S. CONGRESS
  • U.S. Congress
  • U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, a Michigan Republican who opposed the state’s coronavirus lockdowns, is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Monday, Walberg, of Tipton, said he had mild symptoms and urged residents to “remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus.”



“I received news yesterday that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Walberg said. “My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits. It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event. In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began."

In mid-April, when the coronavirus was killing more than 100 Michigan residents a day, Walberg was among six Republicans congressmen from Michigan to send Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a letter saying her COVID-19 lockdown was “needlessly shutting down large sectors of the economy and further restricting the lives of residents.”

“Unfortunately, your latest order is far too restrictive and includes provisions that seem arbitrary and internally inconsistent,” the congressmen wrote, adding that “most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly.

Another author of the letter, Rep. Bill Huizenga, announced on Oct. 15 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Walberg was reelected to his 7th District seat earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is surging in rural counties that overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump, whose close circle has been infected with the coronavirus. After the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions on Oct. 2, coronavirus cases have hit record levels.

