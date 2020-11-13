See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 13, 2020

Surge in COVID-19 cases puts pressure on Michigan hospitals

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michigan hospital leaders warn urgent action is needed to reduce novel coronavirus spread in the community.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.



Wright Lassiter, CEO of Henry Ford Health Systems, said it's taking a toll on the healthcare workforce.

"We've been in a battle for the last eight months," Lassiter observed. "And when you're in a battle for that long, you lose a bit of energy, steam, and resiliency."

Tina Freese-Decker, CEO of Spectrum Health, said COVID positivity rates have risen from 3% to 15%.

"It's a much different situation than we had a couple of months ago," Freese-Decker agreed. "This is throughout the state, and we're not seeing the demographic disparity that we did see in the spring. It is infecting all populations."

John Fox, president and CEO of Beaumont Health, said their in-patient volume tripled in the past 30 days, which he noted is a lagging indicator.

He urged Michiganders to practice the basic infection control tools: social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and wearing a mask.

"It's a difficult situation people do not appreciate," Fox warned. "We see it out in the community, we see it in our own lobbies. People come in, we ask them to wear masks, and we get resistance."

Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Health Care, is worried outbreaks in the Upper Peninsula could put pressure on downstate hospital systems.

He added rural communities are now experiencing spikes in cases that were only happening in Detroit and other urban areas in the spring.

"I think some of our rural communities felt that they're isolated, that they're protected," Ness remarked. "And our recent data has shown that it doesn't matter where you live we are facing the same situation. So, even in our rural communities, you have to be diligent."

More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are now being treated in Michigan hospitals, a number that could climb to nearly 5,000 within the next few weeks.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Police Chief admits to treating 'peaceful' Trump supporters differently than Black Lives Matter protesters Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer says Thanksgiving is basically canceled as COVID-19 cases explode in Michigan Read More

  3. Alleged domestic terrorist leader wanted to televise Whitmer murders, Attorney General's office says Read More

  4. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman ordered to stand trial in Michigan, missed deadline over robocalls Read More

  5. Whitmer warns of 100 daily coronavirus deaths by year's end without Legislature's help Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit