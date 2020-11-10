As COVID-19 cases rise, Beaumont hospitals forced to reinstate strict visitor limitations

Eight months after Michigan's first cases of coronavirus were reported, metro Detroit hospitals are once again establishing strict limitations on visitors as COVID-19 cases throughout the state surge.
As of Tuesday, Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy, and Grosse Pointe are no longer permitting visitors in rooms housing patients with COVID-19 or have their tests pending. Exceptions are cases where a patient is under 21 years old, is a woman in labor, or “approaching the end of life.” Per a press release
, all exceptions, including “extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure,” must be approved by clinical leadership.
“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health said in a press release. “Community positivity rates have jumped to 8-11% in the area. Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”
Though Beaumont hospitals are continuing to encourage people to continue to seek out medical care at their metro Detroit campuses for general testing, emergency visits, or surgical procedures, they are limiting visitors to just one family member or friend for non-COVID patients, except in cases where someone is in critical condition, emergency care, or hospice; patients undergoing surgery; adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disabilities; patients in labor experience complications, in which case both a doula and a partner are allowed; and children 21 and under are permitted to have two parents present.
However, these exceptions are only applicable as long as the visiting friend, partner, or family member “screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.”
According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan hospitalizations have increased by 215% and patients on ventilators have increased by 146% since Oct. 14.
On Monday, Michigan reported
9,010 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, pushing statewide totals to 216,804 cases and 7,640 deaths.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.