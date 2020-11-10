See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

News Hits

As COVID-19 cases rise, Beaumont hospitals forced to reinstate strict visitor limitations

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM

BEAUMONT HEALTH
  • Beaumont Health

Eight months after Michigan's first cases of coronavirus were reported, metro Detroit hospitals are once again establishing strict limitations on visitors as COVID-19 cases throughout the state surge.

As of Tuesday, Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy, and Grosse Pointe are no longer permitting visitors in rooms housing patients with COVID-19 or have their tests pending. Exceptions are cases where a patient is under 21 years old, is a woman in labor, or “approaching the end of life.” Per a press release, all exceptions, including “extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure,” must be approved by clinical leadership.



“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health said in a press release. “Community positivity rates have jumped to 8-11% in the area. Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”

Though Beaumont hospitals are continuing to encourage people to continue to seek out medical care at their metro Detroit campuses for general testing, emergency visits, or surgical procedures, they are limiting visitors to just one family member or friend for non-COVID patients, except in cases where someone is in critical condition, emergency care, or hospice; patients undergoing surgery; adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disabilities; patients in labor experience complications, in which case both a doula and a partner are allowed; and children 21 and under are permitted to have two parents present.

However, these exceptions are only applicable as long as the visiting friend, partner, or family member “screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.”

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan hospitalizations have increased by 215% and patients on ventilators have increased by 146% since Oct. 14.

On Monday, Michigan reported 9,010 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, pushing statewide totals to 216,804 cases and 7,640 deaths.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ohio vacation turns into a nightmare for two Westland residents who file excessive force lawsuit Read More

  2. Don't get too excited about Pfizer's made-in-Michigan COVID-19 vaccine just yet Read More

  3. Owner of 'Trump Unity Bridge,' a roving shrine to Trump, arrested in Detroit for riding dirty Read More

  4. Now Ben Carson has COVID-19 Read More

  5. More than 85,000 essential workers have applied for Whitmer's 'Futures for Frontliners' scholarship so far Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit