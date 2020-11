Now Ben Carson has COVID-19

click to enlarge Shutterstock

When President Donald Trump got COVID-19 in the final weeks of the 2020 election, it seemed like maybe his administration might finally start to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.Of course, that didn't happen. And it seems the White House is continuing to be a coronavirus hotspot.On Monday, it was reported that Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 , joining at least six other White House aides who have tested positive for the virus.Last week, Carson reportedly attended an Election Night party at the White House. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also attended the party and also later tested positive for the virus.There was reportedly no social distancing and little mask-wearing at the party.Ben Carson was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township in Michigan on Oct. 30, according to CNN Carson is reportedly "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," according to a statement from his deputy chief of staff. Too bad those therapeutics aren't available to millions of everyday Americans, many of whom lost their health care due to the economic impact of the pandemic.The news comes on the same day that President-elect Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 task force , so at least somebody is taking this thing seriously. Jan. 20 can't come soon enough.