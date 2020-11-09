See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

Nessel urges Trump to rescind executive order banning diversity training order

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM

Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order banning federal contractors and grantees from offering workplace training on racial and gender biases.

The coalition of attorneys general is urging the federal government to expanding trainings intended to combat racial injustice.



"Whether this executive order intentionally means to prohibit implicit bias trainings for certain groups or not, there is at the very least a possibility for it to be interpreted as such,” Nessel said in a news release. “The order must be revised to state full support for the use of these trainings to avoid any confusion on the matter, and to continue the progress this country has made in ensuring those from diverse backgrounds and ideologies are not subjected to stereotyping or other harms in the workplace.”

Trump's executive order, which the coalition calls “vague and contradictory,” claims workplace diversity trainings teach “divisive” topics such as sex “stereotyping and scapegoating.”

The coalition says the order “gravely mischaracterizes how typical diversity and implicit bias trainings are conducted.”

In a letter to Trump, the coalition says inequality must be addressed head on.

“Equal justice under law will not be achieved until we acknowledge and reckon with the racial inequities that persist in our society,” the letter states. “The nationwide movement for racial justice has heightened awareness of not only how we treat each other as individuals, but also the role systems play in affording, or restraining, the advancement of particular groups. Our workplaces, public, private and non-profit, are grappling with how to become more inclusive and equitable. To that end, government should expand and increase its commitment to trainings centered on understanding and combating racial injustice. Now is the time for greater communication and support for diversity, equity and inclusion, not less.”

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, Nessel proposed a series of initiatives intended to prevent police brutality, including implicit bias training. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also issued an executive order mandating implicit bias training for all state employees.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Owner of 'Trump Unity Bridge,' a roving shrine to Trump, arrested in Detroit for riding dirty Read More

  2. U-M canceling some on-campus student housing contracts, will ramp up COVID-19 restrictions next semester Read More

  3. COVID-19 surges after Michigan Supreme Court strikes down Whitmer’s emergency powers Read More

  4. Viral video alleging a ballot box had entered Detroit's TCF Center after deadline was actually camera equipment Read More

  5. John James is going full Trump, refusing to concede to Gary Peters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit