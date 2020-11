Michigan judge dismisses Trump's election lawsuit

click to enlarge Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com

A Michigan judge dismissed a lawsuit from President Donald Trump's campaign demanding to stop the voting and counting process and provide "meaningful access" to poll challengers because Michigan's ballots have already mostly been counted and there is no legal basis to grant the requests.Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens, an appointee of Governor Jennifer Granholm, dismissed the case against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Thursday.The Trump campaign also presented an affidavit saying a local election official said he was told by a poll worker that she had been instructed to change the receipt date on a ballot to reflect that it had actually been received on Election Day. Stephens dismissed the incident as "hearsay" and questioned how it was relevant to the lawsuit, according to The Detroit Free Press The Trump campaign also requested surveillance video of Michigan's ballot drop-boxes. While Michigan law requires outdoor ballot drop boxes to be monitored by camera, the law only applies to drop boxes installed after Oct. 1, and the state is not required to keep track of which drop boxes were installed after that date or provide access to the video. And Republican poll watchers were already allowed access to the counting process, but that decision is up to local election officials, who were not listed in the complaint.A similar case was dismissed in Georgia.As Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told ProPublica , "A lawsuit without provable facts showing a statutory or constitutional violation is just a tweet with a filing fee."Maybe Trump should just stick to Twitter.As of Thursday, Joe Biden had more than 150,000 votes that Trump in Michigan. Several states are still counting their ballots, with Biden closer to the necessary 270 electoral college votes than Trump.