See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

About 100,000 ballots left to count in razor-thin presidential election in Michigan

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Officials are still counting ballots at Detroit's TCF Center, which has been converted into a processing center for the many absentee ballots that have been cast in the 2020 general election. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Officials are still counting ballots at Detroit's TCF Center, which has been converted into a processing center for the many absentee ballots that have been cast in the 2020 general election.

Michigan election officials still have about 100,000 ballots to count in what has turned out to be a very close presidential race, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday afternoon.

A vast majority of the outstanding ballots are absentee and in Democratic-leaning leaning cities, including Detroit, Flint, and Kalamazoo. Some of the uncounted ballots are in Grand Rapids, which voted in favor of Trump in 2016.



Benson expects all of the votes to be counted within the next 24 hours, but it could take until Friday before the ballots are certified.

With about 90% of the precincts reported Wednesday afternoon, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump in Michigan 49.5% to 48.9. With a roughly 30,000-vote lead, it would be difficult for Trump to close the gap.

Sen. Gary Peters is narrowly trailing Republican John James in a race that could determine whether Democrats gain control of the U.S. Senate.

“We realize the eyes around the nation are on Michigan right now,” Benson said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

More than 5 million people voted in the election in Michigan, a record that surpasses the one set in the 2008 contest that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

An astounding two-thirds of the votes cast were absentee.

In another bright spot for Michigan, 28,000 Michigan residents, primarily young ones, registered to vote on Election Day.

Benson, an attorney who previously specialized in election law, dismissed Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud in Michigan, saying the ballots have been counted “methodically and securely” in the presence of bipartisan poll watchers.

“We have been very transparent in the whole process,” Benson said, encouraging people to disregard misinformation on social media. “I am very aware of the legality of our process,” Benson added.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Right-wing fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman ordered to call back robocall victims, admit messages were false and illegal Read More

  2. USPS disregards court order to 'sweep' Detroit facilities for lost mail-in ballots Read More

  3. Biden holds razor-thin lead in Michigan nail-biter with 90% of votes counted Read More

  4. Michigan voters still have time to spoil their ballot and vote for someone else — but the clock is ticking Read More

  5. Federal Judge orders 'sweep' of U.S. Postal districts to ensure no ballots were left behind in swing states, including Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit