See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

Justice Department deploys monitors to protect voters in metro Detroit, Flint

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge Polling station in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Polling station in Detroit.

The Justice Department is dispatching staffers to monitor voting on Election Day in metro Detroit and Flint amid heightened concerns over voter suppression and intimidation.

The monitors from the department’s Civil Rights Division will focus on voting-rights issues in Detroit, Eastpointe, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Shelby Township, Jackson, Flint, and 37 other cities across 18 states. They will be tasked with protecting people’s right to vote, ensuring people with disabilities have access to polling location, and looking out for voter registration problems and intimidation based on race.



“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

The monitors include civil rights attorneys who work with state and local election officials in the event of problems. Voters who witness possible violations are asked to call 1-800-253-3931 or file a complaint online.

As of Monday afternoon, police removed at least two poll challengers inside TCF Center in Detroit for being disruptive. One was wearing a horror mask.


President Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims about widespread voting fraud and has called for an “army” of supporters to “monitor” voting, raising concerns of intimidation on Election Day.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also is taking precautions, saying state troopers will be sent to polling places in counties where officials worry local sheriffs won’t enforce voter intimidation laws.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 2.6 million voters already cast a ballot in Michigan, but Detroit's turnout is low so far Read More

  2. Rashida Tlaib's re-election is basically in the bag. She spent hours in the cold knocking on doors anyway. Read More

  3. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman ordered to stand trial in Michigan, missed deadline over robocalls Read More

  4. Neither forgive nor forget the voter suppressors, no matter how furiously they try to scrub away the Trump stink Read More

  5. Michigan candidates scored on willingness to bridge the divide Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit