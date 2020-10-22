See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

COVID-19 spikes in rural Michigan: 'No one is getting a pass on the pandemic'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge 1,976 counties are red zones where COVID-19 infection rates are out of control. - THE DAILY YONDER
  • The Daily Yonder
  • 1,976 counties are red zones where COVID-19 infection rates are out of control.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise almost everywhere, but the share of new cases in rural Michigan counties is outpacing the new caseload in metro counties.

According to an analysis by The Daily Yonder, nearly 70% of the nation's more than 1,900 rural counties now are in the red zone, a term used by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to designate areas where the spread of the virus is out of control.



Tim Marema, editor of The Daily Yonder, said 44% of Michigan's 57 rural counties are now on that list.

"The surge in rural areas tells me there's really no place in America immune or protected from the virus," Marema stated. "Each community is at risk or will be at risk. It's just a matter of time."

Rural America had more than 82,000 new infections last week, which Marema said is a 16% increase and the fourth consecutive week of record-breaking levels of new cases.

The total number of rural residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 now tops one million.

The new infection rate in rural Michigan is 89.7 per 100,000, compared with 79.6 in metro areas.

Marema explained at the start of the pandemic, outbreaks of COVID-19 in rural areas were mostly linked to places where people are in close proximity, such as nursing homes and meat-packing plants.

He said community spread in rural counties became more widespread in the past couple of months.

"Michigan had an early surge in the Detroit area that made the metropolitan rate much higher back in March and April," Marema reported. "Since that time, the rates have been running parallel. But since about the middle of September, the rate of new infections in rural areas has moved at a much bigger pace than urban areas."

Marema noted the surge in rural counties is not entirely avoidable, but it is controllable. He said steps such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and limiting contact with large groups can slow the spread.

"The measures that we're able to take right now can go a long way in containing the virus, the health experts tell me," Marema added. "But they don't do any good if you don't practice them. It's not easy but it's not complicated."

Just 14% of the country's population lives in a rural county, where last week more than 21% of new cases originated.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Faced with an election loss, Trump will sow doubt about the truth. We can’t let that happen. Read More

  2. Republican megadonor died after getting COVID-19 Read More

  3. Michigan prepares to ban flavored nicotine vaping – again – without legislative approval Read More

  4. New report by Sen. Gary Peters finds metro Detroit had the worst on-time mail delivery in the country following USPS cuts Read More

  5. Lawsuit seeks to halt sale of State Fairgrounds for Amazon center in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit