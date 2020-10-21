See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Republican megadonor died after getting COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge Peter Secchia. - GERALD R. FORD SCHOOL OF PUBLIC POLICY, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Flickr Creative Commons
  • Peter Secchia.

Peter Secchia — a Grand Rapids-area businessman and Republican megadonor who once said, "If you don't want to support Donald Trump: Shut up!" — died Wednesday after getting COVID-19. He was 83.

His family said that he was receiving nursing care from home in recent months. A spokesperson said COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death.



A Michigan State University Graduate, Secchia eventually became CEO and chairman of the board of Universal Forest Products, a company that manufactures engineered wood components. His political involvement led him to roles as vice chair of the Republican National Commitee and U.S. Ambassador to Italy during George H. W. Bush's presidency.

At a 2016 Trump rally, Secchia criticized Republicans who were slow to embrace Trump.

"Donald Trump was the only one of 17 candidates who read the tea leaves right," Secchia said at the time, saying that too many others in the GOP were "timid" and "politically correct," according to an MLive report.

It is not clear if he attended any of Trump's recent rallies, where supporters have defied coronavirus pandemic recommendations like wearing masks or social distancing.

"My family joins me in sharing the difficult news that Peter F. Secchia, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away this morning at the age of 83. Throughout his life, Peter was firmly committed to his family, his business, his community and his country. His presence in all will be deeply missed," his wife, Joan Secchia, said in a statement.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kid Rock uses Twitter to call Twitter CEO a 'bitch ass mother fucker' Read More

  2. Foiled plot against Whitmer shows far-right domestic terrorism is a threat — and the calls are coming from inside the White House Read More

  3. Michigan prepares to ban flavored nicotine vaping – again – without legislative approval Read More

  4. John James doesn't want voters to know he's a Republican, but here's a tell Read More

  5. Senate candidate John James linked to organizer of rally where suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot recruited Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit