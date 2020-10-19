See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

News Hits

Special needs woman mistakenly found alive in Detroit funeral home in August has died

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM

Timesha Beauchamp was discovered alive when funeral home staff opened her body bag to begin embalming. - GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View
  • Timesha Beauchamp was discovered alive when funeral home staff opened her body bag to begin embalming.

Timesha Beauchamp — the 20-year-old woman who was pronounced dead in her Southfield home and then transported to a Detroit funeral home, where she was discovered by staff with alive while in a body bag in August — has died.

According to the family's attorney, Geoffery Fieger, who filed a $50 million lawsuit against Southfield EMS Paramedics earlier this month, Beauchamp died at Children's Hospital in Detroit on Monday due to brain damage, WXYZ reports.



In August, emergency services were called when Beauchamp suffered what was believed at the time to be cardiac arrest, though, later, was determined to be a seizure caused by her cerebral palsy and additional medical issues. During the emergency visit by the Southfield Fire Department, paramedics declared Beauchamp unresponsive, despite her family attesting to Beauchamp's active pulse and the persistent rise and fall of her chest.

The attending EMT, Michael Storms, who was one of four emergency response professionals on the scene — and one of two to have their licenses suspended by the state following an investigation of the incident — reportedly stopped resuscitation efforts prematurely by six minutes before getting permission to do so by a doctor via phone.

License suspension documents obtained by The Associated Press revealed that Storms provided inaccurate vital signs and other physical descriptions, and neglected to use a stethoscope to determine circulation or signs of respiration at any time during the evaluation. He did, however, use a monitor that clearly showed Beauchamp had not died, but instead, assured the family that the breathing they were witnessing was nothing more than a side-effect of medication she was on.

Following an investigation, it was determined that first responders spent a total of 30 minutes attempting to resuscitate Beauchamp via CPR before pronouncing her dead.

Beauchamp was deprived of oxygen for up to four hours before being discovered alive by staff at the James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit just as they were preparing to embalm her. The staff immediately called the authorities, at which point Beauchamp was transported to the hospital.

“They were about to embalm her which is most frightening had she not had her eyes open,” Fieger said at the time. “They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it.”

In a statement shared with WXYZ, this is not the first but will be the last time Beauchamp's family has mourned her death.

“Our whole family is devastated. This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead – but this time she isn’t coming back,” they said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foiled plot against Whitmer shows far-right domestic terrorism is a threat — and the calls are coming from inside the White House Read More

  2. Senate candidate John James linked to organizer of rally where suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot recruited Read More

  3. Make sure your vote counts with our Michigan voter guide Read More

  4. Video: Would-be Whitmer kidnappers trained in a PT Cruiser Read More

  5. Don't wait, Michigan. Vote today. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit