Saturday, October 17, 2020

Video: Would-be Whitmer kidnappers trained in a PT Cruiser

Posted By on Sat, Oct 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM

The domestic terrorists accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer carried out tactical training exercises, which they filmed — resulting in the surreal sight of heavily armed men leaping out of a PT Cruiser and firing off rounds of bullets, according to new video obtained by Grand Rapids's Fox affiliate WXMI.

The videos were presented in court and released Friday by the U.S. Attorney's office. "Exhibit 2" shows four men getting out of the PT Cruiser and firing multiple rounds from assault-style rifles. Other videos show the men practicing reloading their guns quickly.



Additional information released Friday includes screenshots of encrypted text messages among the men, crudely drawn maps, and photos of a bridge near the governor's vacation home that they planned to blow up in order to create a distraction.

The videos also showed the lengths the men said they would go to in order to carry out their mission.

"If this whole thing, you know, starts to happen, I'm telling you what, dude, I'm taking out as many of those motherfuckers as I can," Brandon Caserta, a 32-year-old man from Canton, says in one video.

You can see the video below, or more over at Fox 17.


