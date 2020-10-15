See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, October 15, 2020

You can get a free side of Olga’s Snackers on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge OLGA’S KITCHEN
  • Olga’s Kitchen

For mall rats of a certain age, there was no greater delicacy than an order of Snackers from Olga's Kitchen — "a basket of tiny, triangle-shaped, elegantly seasoned fried-dough calorie bombs paired with a sweet and rich Swiss almond cheese (that was often served so cold that it would bend the Snacker upon dipping)," as one former mall rat rhapsodized.

On Friday — "World Bread Day" — you can get a free side order of Snackers at Olga's Kitchen with any purchase. To redeem, customers can mention the offer when dining or use promo code "OLGABREAD" when ordering online.



And for fans who can't get enough Olga's, if you post a photo with the hashtag #olgasworldbreadday on social media you'll be entered into a drawing to win free Olga's Snackers for a year.

That's a lot of Swiss Almond Cheese!

Olga's was founded 50 years ago by the late Olga Loizon, a Detroit native who died last year at age 92. The Snackers are derived from Loizon's signature Olga bread, and first appeared on menus in 1989, after being served as a version of a cracker to serve with soup.

Olga's Kitchen restaurants are open for dine-in and carry-out.

