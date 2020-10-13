Artists create more anti-Trump billboards, street posters to be erected in Michigan cities

click to enlarge
Artists United for Change
Artists from across the country have teamed up to create striking anti-Trump posters and billboards that will be erected in several battleground states, including Michigan.
More than 40 of the billboards will go up in Detroit, Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo.
The billboard and street art posters feature artwork depicting police brutality, racism, hate speech, immigration, and the coronavirus pandemic. Each illustration is adorned with controversial quotes from President Donald Trump.
The goal is to encourage people to vote.
The billboard and street art campaign RememberWhatTheyDid also created a website
where people can register to vote, learn more about early voting, and donate to the campaign. The site also offers merchandise.
Super PAC Artists United for Change is sponsoring the campaign.
Detroit street artist Antonio “Shades” Agee created a billboard that points out that Michigan’s Republican Senate candidate John James said he supports the president "2,000%."
“Again and again Trump has recklessly incited violence and hate,” Agee said in a statement. “Recent events clearly show he is dangerous for Michigan and America. Voters need to know that John James is bought and paid for by the Trumps and will bring more of the same. Michigan needs leaders who will fight for the people of Michigan, not a puppet for Trump and his billionaire pals.”
The campaign is the brainchild of Robin Bell, known for projecting videos onto the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C., and Scott Goldstein, who worked on the campaign of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.
The group launched its first wave of billboards earlier this summer
. Other contributors are Shepard Fairey, Nekisha Durrett, Nate Lewis, Rafael Lopez, Robert Russell, Rob Sheridan, Swoon (Caledonia Curry), Claudio Martinez, and Justin Hampton.
“Some forty percent of voters aren’t reached by the usual voter-file matched political advertising and many of these voters are in communities that are underrepresented at the polls,” Goodstein said in a statement. “In an election year this important, we cannot allow any of our communities to be overlooked. We are generating enthusiasm and want to take this groundbreaking program to other key neighborhoods throughout Michigan.”
