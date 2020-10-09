See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, October 9, 2020

Whitmer's family was moved as kidnapping plot moved 'towards action,' AG says

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM

Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel.

State and federal authorities investigating the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were so alarmed for the potential of violence that she and her family were moved several times for their protection, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

“We were very concerned it was moving towards action,” Nessel said on CBS This Morning of the plot. “Clearly this was not just talk.”



Nessel said investigators had been “consistently updating the governor as the events occurred over the course of the last couple months.”

“At times she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of,” Nessel said.

Investigators were able to keep close tabs on the group because it had been infiltrated by several confidential informants and at least two undercover agents. Over several months, the group hatched a plan to kidnap Whitmer at gunpoint in front of her home, blow up a nearby bridge, and take the governor to Wisconsin to be placed on trial for “treason,” according to the criminal complaint. Central to the plot was kidnapping Whtimer before the Nov. 3 general election to send a message to the electorate.

Nessel said investigators decided to sweep in and arrest the suspects Wednesday before they were able to executive the plan.

“I’d rather have the weakest conspiracy case than the strongest homicide,” Nessel said. “These were many overt actions, so we thought it was time to move in before anyone lost their lives.”


