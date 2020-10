Whitmer says Trump's COVID-19 infection should serve as 'a wake up call to,' while Tlaib blasts the president

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 should serve as “a wake up call to every single American.”"COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years,” Whitmer said in a statement Friday morning. “It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day.”Whitmer added, "This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.”Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Hope Hicks, a top Trump aide, also tested positive.Since the coronavirus began its alarming trek across the world earlier this year, Trump has downplayed the virus, calling it a “hoax” and repeatedly saying it would disappear. He refused to stop campaigning, flaunting his own health officials’ social-distancing guidelines.In the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Trump mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.His arrogance and carelessness have finally caught up with him."My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American,” Whitmer said. “Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let's all do our part. Let's all mask up. And let's get through this together, as one nation."Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent her “condolences to the President and First Lady.”“This is a reminder that this pandemic is real, ongoing and indiscriminate, Benson said in a statement. “We must all stay vigilant and protect each other by wearing a mask and social distancing."U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib pulled no punches on Twitter.“He still won't wear a mask,” the Detroit Democrat tweeted. “He only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took an oath to protect. Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies.”